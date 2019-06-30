Editor:

The idea of having guns in the classroom is not a discussion, it is an absolute "no."

Ask any police officer who had to use his or her firearm in the line of duty an attest to how difficult this is. The adrenaline rush is overwhelming. This is only one important factor in this discussion.

Most schools have a trained police office at the school. It is their responsibility to handle any situation where a firearm may be needed. They are trained for this and can be counted on to make the proper decision in this situation.

Let us all look clearly and carefully at this decision.

John W. Boland

Punta Gorda

