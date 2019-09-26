Today's Editorial Cartoon

"Guns" are a large problem in this country. They go around shooting people on their own and we are having a hard time controlling them.

In all seriousness, though, guns are not the issue, but the people who are using them are.

Now, I am not saying we need to go and make all these new gun control laws, but people are the issue, not guns. People go around talking as though guns are able to just get up and walk around by themselves.

However, that isn't the case and I believe people need to open their eyes to the fact it isn't the guns, but the people who are the issue. Also, guns help just as much as harm. There are many cases in which people have protected themselves using guns, but there is also the other side where people have used them for harm.

It is all based on the person using the weapon, not the weapon itself.

Richard Lawyer

Punta Gorda

