Editor:
Florida voters overwhelmingly voted to legalize medical marijuana, without any of the rigorous and costly FDA testing required of every other pharmaceutical. And even more amazing, smoking it is approved, which unquestionably compromises the user’s lungs. I suspect the true reason for this is the realization of very high profits for the elite who are privileged by government to control the supply chain, and of course, the increased tax flow to government coffers.
Marijuana is well-known to cause paranoia in some users, which in itself is a dangerous side effect to the user and to society. The National Academy of Medicine (2017) found that “cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; the higher the use, the greater the risk.” These are symptoms that can lead to violent behavior: the four states that first allowed recreational use of marijuana have seen violent crimes increase far out of proportion with the U.S. as a whole.
Is marijuana a gateway drug? A January 2018 paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry showed that people who used cannabis in 2001 were almost three times as likely to use opiates three years later. You also might want to Google “marijuana and birth defects.”
Virtually all of the perpetrators of mass shootings in our country suffer from fears or grudges against somebody or some group, and mental illness and mass shootings seem to be increasing inexorably. Guns are not at fault: Drug pushers, legal and illegal, are to blame.
