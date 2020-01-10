Editor:
Redefine anti-Semitism acts as domestic terrorism. Increase penalties. Reevaluate early release or revoke bail. March in solidarity.
These are all suggestions we hear and see in the media as a way of curbing the growing incidents of anti-Semitic acts. No one will disagree that these suggestions are long overdue and common sense says that they should be encouraged.
But we never hear anything about Jews assuming responsibility for their own safety. We are told that guns have no place in a house of worship — God will somehow protect those who believe.
Congregants, whether Jews, Christians or Muslims are a soft target for someone bent on causing harm. Most houses of worship do not have any procedure for screening incoming guests. Most of the time doors are left open “to welcome the stranger” and left unattended after services begin.
Some would say that the job of protection lies with the police. To quote my concealed carry instructor: “When seconds mean the difference between life and death, the cops are only minutes away.”
Unfortunately, we must rely on ourselves for protection. As the recent Texas church incident showed, an armed congregant prevented an even greater deluge. No one knows if this incident would have been averted if arming congregants was the norm and not the exception. But I am willing to bet that an intruder would have second thoughts about doing harm if it were known that congregants would fight back.
Jack W. Bernstein
Port Charlotte
