All the pundits are getting hot and bothered over the AR15, which is a type of rifle available in many calibers from numerous manufacturers, originally introduced by Armalite Rifle in the '60s. I think it is time to talk about actual facts.
From the FBI uniform crime reporting system, 2019 (latest available): Total murders – 13,927 (not all murders are reported); By rifles 364, 2.6%. Statista.com shows the same relationship for 2020 2.6% from all rifles. From the CDC, suicides in 2020, 46,000. Drug overdose death around 100,000.
So the phonies out there keep jumping up and down over AR-15s like they really care when tens of thousands of our people are dying from suicide and drugs every year with not one doing a damn thing. Get off social media and get educated. These stupid gun control proposals will save no lives.
We need to stop the flow of drugs and provide the mental health services some folks are in need of. Interestingly, I lived in a college dorm (CMU) in the mid '60s. My roommates and I all had a shotgun and rifle with ammo in our rooms during hunting season, not a problem. Guns haven’t changed so maybe we need to have a good hard look at our government and society’s lack of holding people accountable for their actions. Blaming guns for bad behavior is like blaming the pencil for failing a test.
