Editor:
Here I am again this Christmas season thanking all my YMCA gym friends for their generosity. As Christmas approaches they all come to me wanting to buy gifts for the children I represent through the Guardian Ad Litem Program. They are aware these children are at their most vulnerable.
These ladies step up to help the caregivers of these children a little happier time in their precious lives. Not only are these friends so happy to do this at Christmas, they always step up to buy tickets from me for our fundraisers.
I know most of us at the gym read the letters to the editor section of this newspaper. This is my way of acknowledging their silent charity to some wonderful children.
Along with these ladies a great thanks to my friends in the RFV Community for their support of the GAL program. I wish each of your families a very happy holiday season. You have helped make a few foster children's Christmas brighter.
Angie Sweetnam
Punta Gorda
