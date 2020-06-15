Editor:

I truly believe things happen sometimes and we don't understand why, but I think I really appreciate all the good things I had and hope to have again.

I'm more appreciative of my parents and what they taught me about, such as good work ethics, morals and best of all kindness. I loved the article today by John Hackworth "A night in Punta Gorda to remember."

Thank you for allowing me to remember all the good things and times in my life. I can't wait to do them all over again. I truly am blessed at 77 to hope for another chance of getting back to normal. Be safe and God bless everyone.

Patricia Stevenson

Punta Gorda

