Editor:
I truly believe things happen sometimes and we don't understand why, but I think I really appreciate all the good things I had and hope to have again.
I'm more appreciative of my parents and what they taught me about, such as good work ethics, morals and best of all kindness. I loved the article today by John Hackworth "A night in Punta Gorda to remember."
Thank you for allowing me to remember all the good things and times in my life. I can't wait to do them all over again. I truly am blessed at 77 to hope for another chance of getting back to normal. Be safe and God bless everyone.
Patricia Stevenson
Punta Gorda
