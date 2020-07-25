Editor:

I enjoyed John Hackworth’s recent column titled “This is not what going back to school should be like.”

Instead of the frenzied discussion of school district’s scramble to select the best plan for their students and teachers, he sums the situation precisely by saying “... no one is 100% right and no one is 100% wrong. No one really knows what to expect. It’s a roll of the dice decision.”

His focus is on the cost to our children of a reduced educational experience. Missing memories of building friendships with new classmates, learning the powerful role models of teachers and the exciting traditions of school events ranging from sporting events to music, theater and the arts to graduation celebrations are terrible casualties of the pandemic.

When we are able to return to a more normal lifestyle, our collective goal should be to help our children fill in the serious gaps of their development as maturing adults and productive citizens. Their memories of this era should not be of what they lost during this educational disruption but what they learned from the experience and its aftermath. Thank you, John.

Tom Rice

Placida

