Editor:
The political cartoon depicting the latest shooting, "Our prayers are with you, Congress does nothing." What political party runs Chicago? What are the gun laws in Chicago? OK, that question was just answered.
Now, the article about Trail of Tears, the smart remark about Elizabeth Warren was not about Indians. It was about Elizabeth pretending to be an Indian. Period.
Have you ever tried to tell a liberal that their opinion is just that, opinion? Well it doesn’t work. I wonder why? I know my opinion is how I see things, not the world. But the liberals ...
Last, but not least, the bicycles in PGI area do not value life. They run stop signs, go around stopped cars at stop signs, pull out in front of you. Hello?
Nancy Stecker
Punta Gorda
