Editor:
A Dec. 19 letter about health insurance states only 4 percent of insured have a pre-existing condition. The actual number is closer to 50 percent, not counting the elderly who have Medicare.
That 50 percent is approximately 83 million people.
I guess the writer got his information from Donald trump. He complains that Congress hasn't fixed it and blames Democrats, like Trump does. Someone should tell him that Republicans control both houses of Congress and the presidency.
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.