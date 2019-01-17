Editor:
The U.S. debt and unfunded obligation is $61 trillion. Many state pensions are bankrupt. Household debt is $13 trillion. U.S. corporate debt is $6 trillion. Student loans top $1.4 trillion.
Most debt is not payable. An unemployment rate of 40 percent for black males exists. Fifty percent of the work force has jobs, 20 percent of workers make a living wage, the top 5 percent earns 40 percent of wages. Real wages are stagnant since the 1970s.
In 1960, there were 2 million Hispanics in the U.S.; today, there are 55 million, projected to be 112 million in 2050.
I served in Peace Corps, Honduras, in 1969. The best and brightest do not march to the U.S. Illiterate, displaced and starving do. The hoard is unlimited.
Like present U.S., these countries are oligarchs, people have been displaced to make way for increased profits. Population has increased four-fold over 50 years and people have deplorable lives, no hope, with the forlorn fantasy producing children is other than an atrocity. Honduras is the most dangerous country in the world because of marauding gangs, a product of failed societies.
America is emulating these failed third world societies. The only thing the disenfranchised produce is drug and alcohol babies. The debt is out of control because America is a failure and most Americans have no hope. Where will they go for asylum?
The biggest problem, for most Americans, is immigration which displaces opportunity for work in high pay and minimum wage jobs.
Half of Americans must be brain-dead.
Javier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
