Editor:
On Aug. 18, 1792, Alexander Hamilton wrote the following in his "Objections and Answers Respecting the Administration":
“The truth unquestionably is, that the only path to a subversion of the republican system of the country is, by flattering the prejudices of the people, and exciting their jealousies and apprehensions, to throw affairs into confusion, and bring on civil commotion ...
"When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents … despotic in his ordinary demeanor – known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty – when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity – to join in the cry of danger to liberty – to take every opportunity of embarrassing the general government and bring it under suspicion – to flatter and fall in with all the nonsense of the zealots of the day -- it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may 'ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.'”
DJT has attacked the institutions of government, attacked the free press, shuttered the government and sown discord. He doesn’t want a kinder, gentler nation. He has called names and belittled. His supporters will support him even if he murders someone on New York’s 5th Avenue. He likes war in a certain way.
It appears that Hamilton’s greatest concern for the threat to the future of that noble experiment begun in 1776, our republic, may have come to pass.
Rik Jimison
North Port
