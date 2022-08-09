Two letters from opposing candidates appeared in the July 4, 2022 edition. The letter submitted by Rob Hancik's opponent states that he will do all things and deliver all things if elected. In the other, Rob Hancik wrote about the personal attacks directed at him by that opponent. Usually when an opposition candidate resorts to personal attacks it's because he has nothing else to say.
Rob Hancik is seeking his third term on the Airport Authority and he will be the first to state that it was not he alone that made the airport a growing success. Together with the other commissioners and Airport Manager James Parish and the dozens of employees under his leadership is what made the airport what it is today, a huge success! Rob Hancik has 35 years of prior experience running a commercial airport as manager of the Springfield, Missouri regional airport. He brought that experience, knowledge and understanding of how a successful airport operates to the the Punta Gorda Airport.
Rob Hancik's opponent brings only promises and little more. When he resorts to verbal attacks and promises, that he cannot keep, to me he is just one more wannabe. In other words, just an empty suit.
On another subject, I strongly endorse and support the re-election of Chris Constance for District 2 commissioner. I have observed Chris over the years and I am impressed with how he has matured into the role of the "people's representative." Vote for Hancik and Constance.
