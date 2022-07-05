I have been following the various letters concerning the Airport Authority election I met Rob Hancik some 7 years ago at Bayfront Wellness Center while exercising three times a week. Over the years a number of my questions and discussions were about the Punta Gorda Airport.
A recent conversation concerned the statement by his challenger on how he put his airport into a $100 million debt and yet to be addressed. Here are the facts of our discussion. The decision to build a new terminal building was made by a nine-member airport board. Google "SGF" and click on photos. You will see a modern-day airport terminal which was started before his retirement. The new facility replaced the physically restrained and aging airline terminal. The airport board decided to finance about $100 million without tax support using a combination of federal airport grants, the passenger facility charge ($4.50), airport revenues with airline concurrençe.
Hancik said he recently checked with the Springfield Airport's CEO who commented "debt is now down to about $40 million and the new terminal provided capacity to handle doubling of airline passenger numbers with room to grow. It was a wise investment that our citizens continue to enjoy the benefits from and reflects well on our region.
Voters now you know that Rob Hancik only implemented the decision of his airport board. Hancik is one of a five-member board and he alone cannot single-handedly put the airport in debt as stated by his opponent.
