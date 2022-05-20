It is a bit confusing to me why Rob Hancik is running as a Republican for Airport Authority as most of his voting record and public statements show a politician much more aligned with the ideology of the radical liberal left. For example, he has always been a significant proponent of deficit spending, first racking up over $100 million of debt on behalf of the Springfield, MO airport and now stating that debt is good for the Punta Gorda airport going forward.
Hancik also has always loved high taxes and fees. Again, in Springfield, he levied all kinds of high costs on passengers and the airlines that flew into the airport. And here in Punta Gorda, he has consistently voted to raise passenger costs and expressed frustration that Allegiant does not pay higher fees.
Hancik believes that government rights trump private rights as well. He has stated that it is ok for an airport to use eminent domain to force private property owners to give up their land and for a city government to force a developer to grant an easement to the airport with no compensation.
And Hancik has consistently favored government growth over small business economic development. He never seems to want to see companies expand on airport grounds or attract new industries. But he always wants to spend airport revenue on new pet projects.
Maybe it’s time for Hancik to join a party that is better aligned with his values.
