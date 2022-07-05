A recent letter writer identified two characteristics most important to evaluate a political candidate: integrity and judgement. While these are both extremely important considerations for any candidate, the other equally important factors are experience and competence.
Of course, these were not mentioned by the "most important and best candidate" letter writer supporting Rob Hancik's opponent, Eric Bretan. Why was that? Because Mr. Hancik's opponent has neither on his resume.
What experience does Mr. Bretan have to demonstrate his management skills, never mind managing a $39 million Punta Gorda Airport annual budget? What is Mr. Bretan's management experience, if any?
Robert Hancik, AAE is the current chairman of the Airport Board and has earned the credentials of Accredited Airport Executive. This is only conferred upon an airport manager who pursued studies and produced results as judged by his peers to be of the highest ethical standards.
Mr. Hancik has served as an aviation technical consultant and expert witness. He is uniquely qualified as our only commissioner with extensive airport/ aviation management experience.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I urge you to vote for proven experience, competency, integrity and judgement. Vote Rob Hancik for re-election in 2022.
