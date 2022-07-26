This year’s election for the Airport Authority is really about experience and results versus inexperience and campaign promises. Mr. Hancik has the experience and proven results. By any measure PGD is a well-managed airport and an economic driver for the county. The PGD Airport was recently ranked as one of the top five affordable airports in the nation for domestic flights.
According to FDOT, PGD generates over $1.3 billion in business activity for the area annually, and the airport and its related businesses employ over 1,600 people. PGD is a success today because of the experience and hard work of people like Mr. Hancik.
Mr. Bretan lacks the experience to be in a position making decisions about the airport. He says he wants to bring more airlines to PGD, but the devil is in the details. Mr. Bretan would create a committee and have a “war room” to get more airlines into PGD, but that only proves how little he knows about the airline market. Airlines are businesses with high operating costs and tight profit margins. They make decisions to expand into a new market based on sound business planning not committees showing up from local airports. The airlines know about PGD (Top 5 airport in the nation!) and when their business model justifies an expansion into PGD, they will be here.
The PGD airport is too important to the county to be a training ground for politicians. Vote for experience and proven results. Vote for Mr. Hancik.
