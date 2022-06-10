Groceries. Gasoline. Cars. Furniture. As the cost of everything continues to skyrocket, it is frustrating that many of our elected leaders are not only unwilling to make the hard decisions to combat this record inflation but are actually contributing to the problem. Unfortunately for Charlotte County, Rob Hancik wants to add airline tickets to this list as his proposed policies threaten the low-cost airport that is so vital to our community.
Hancik claims that he is for a low-cost airport but his actions speak much louder than his words. He was the only Authority board member to vote against the hiring of James Parish as airport CEO, a leader who has championed a low fee revenue model. He then consistently voted to raise the passenger facility charge, a fee that every Allegiant passenger must now pay. Even more disturbing, Hancik has stated that Allegiant should be paying significantly higher fees to the airport. These costs would be passed along to airline passengers and will result in higher ticket prices.
Hancik has failed to attract meaningful competition to Allegiant at PGD which means the airline has near monopoly pricing power. And finally, if Hancik gets his wish, the airport will take on significant debt in the near future just as interest rates climb higher. It will be the airline passengers and airport users who will bear the financial brunt of these interest payments.
Let’s all take a stand against pro-inflationary politicians. Vote no for Rob Hancik!
