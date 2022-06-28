He must be a magician because he says he can "lower fees paid by passengers and airlines" and pay the bills.
How? By putting the airport on the tax rolls? He says he will grow the number of routes. There are 53 routes of airline service now.
Where was this super hero that is going to make an already great airport greater, been for the past nine years? I can tell you definitely he has not been attending any of the Charlotte County Airport Board meetings before he announced his candidacy.
The airport has a competent CEO, dedicated staff and a five-member Authority that work together and systematically concentrates their efforts on accomplishing the objectives of the airport, but this magician and super hero, if elected, will do what?
How is he going to reduce aircraft noise that hasn't already been done and/or being done now? How is he going to increase the number of airlines which the airport says it is already working to do? More airlines would be welcome but remember, that means more noise.
Commercial growth around the airport is at a steady growth including Cheney Brothers, a huge Federal Express building being built, A&P school and a recently announced rooftop products distributor facility. I am sure there are more developments in the works.
The airport board is conservative and financially responsible. Just look at their financial statements posted on the airport's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.