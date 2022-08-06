It was not surprising to see The Daily Sun recommend voting for Rob Hancik for Punta Gorda Airport Authority.
I'd rather have the airport made better by an experienced airport executive by the name of Rob Hancik. The incumbent is proven; the challenger is an unproven wannabe. There is only one clear choice.
The unproven challenger claims that there is lack of progress at the airport, lack of growth at the airport's industrial park and the fact Allegiant Airlines has such a monopoly belies the challenger's lack of PGD history and airport experience.
I have closely followed the Punta Gorda Airport since its "puddle-jumper" days, once called the Charlotte County Airport. It is a successful work-in-progress and given numerous national awards.
Chasing leads and lobbying for both new tenants as well as airlines were duties performed by all those CCAA board members. Trade missions to South America, Miami and many other Florida cities were to entice businesses into the industrial park. The CCAA Board including Rob Hancik worked with the governor's office, County Economic Development and even Team Punta Gorda.
Yes, there is a lack of growth at the airport industrial park. Just like there is a lack of growth throughout all PG commercial properties, including City Marketplace.
It's working. Vote to re-elect Rob Hancik, a proven choice.
