Editor:

I was more than thrilled at last Friday night’s Centennial dinner when I saw a brief video of all of our commissioners expounding upon how relevant and important Charlotte County history is to our community and future generations.

Their words gave me confidence that the Charlotte County Historical Museum will be reopened very soon after being closed for years. Thank you commissioners for letting all of us who attended hear your passion about our history.

Teresa Desguin

Punta Gorda

