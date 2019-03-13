Editor:
It is completely astounding to me that, if reports are correct, Democratic Primary participants are refusing Fox news a place at the table.
Seriously? Remember under President Obama CBS News President David Rhodes and ABC News President Ben Shapiro both had siblings who worked under Obama at the National Security Council. Can you say Benghazi coverup? White House Press Secretary Jay Carney was married to ABC new contributor Claire Shipman. CNN President Virginia Moseley was married to Clinton Deputy Secretary Tom Nides. And the list goes on.
Apparently, conflict of interest doesn't cause Dems any concerns when it is on their side, only when it can be conveniently used to slant a debate result. They must be so proud. Look what we did. We stopped all the hard questions, quelled unfriendly voices, flexed our muscle again. No. No you didn't. You are coming off as scared, confused bullies whose only hope of winning is to play dirty.
I'm quite certain the president, Fox News and the RNC are all doing a happy dance right now. If this is you "going high," can't wait to see what comes next.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
