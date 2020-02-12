Editor:
Happy Valentine’s Day. Love and good ghoughts to everyone.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry held a Happy Friends Party for the homeless and volunteers. Everyone helped themselves and sat together. Thank you Jeff and Jim for working the grills. The eating was great, and the camaraderie was super.
Thank you to Winn Dixie for the fantastic donations. So very appreciated. If anyone is looking to donate a small amount that we can all afford, they could use some brownie and square dessert mixes. I make three giant pans every shower Sunday. Thank you in advance. 1734 Cedarwood. Right behind the Habitat for Humanity store on State Road 776.
Hope you checked out the fair. Especially the Craft Building, to support our local talent.
Where is the hole that all the dirt at the new development on S.R. 776 came from? In Florida you hit water quite quickly. Just pondering.
Had a very nice conversation with Mrs. Hewitt, played by Jill Shively. She told how she and the town's ladies in the early days, worked to civilize Punta Gorda from a cattle, cowboy and horses town. Imagine walking across Marion in long skirts before pooper scoopers. This was at the Mural Society's gala. A great evening. Celebrating their 25th year.
Spring is on the way. We in Florida forget that it is just February. Enjoy
Pat Spence
El Jobean
