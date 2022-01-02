Happy New Year to one and all. Hope everyone made it through the holidays.
First I want to thank you all that helped us at the Jesus Loves You Ministry fill a goodie bag each camper. To a camper a comb, deodorant, gloves, nail clippers or liquid skin, or any personal thing is a big deal. A candy cane doesn’t hurt either. So, thank you all, and by the way, we are in dire need of small men’s wear.
The small Our Savior Lutheran Church in El Jobean is doing just fine. Of course anyone is welcome to join us, no matter what religion you grew up with. I believe we are a congregation of mongrels, including me and Alex. I considered skipping service one Sunday when Alex was sick, but my heart said no. I needed the grandma’s Sunday dinner atmosphere. Come join us. Pastor Steve, 260-417-3304. E-mail: music_150@hotmail.com.
The El Jobean Community League is back in session. Dinner the second Saturday of the month, 14344 Jamison Way. It is up to you in the community if we are to continue., Everyone is so busy on their phones, there is no time for face to face conversation. We are the human race and need camaraderie.
JLY Ministry is doing a Walk to Home, March 19th in the Rotonda Community Park. Proceeds will go to hiring a health and welfare counselor to accompany the mobil showers to Englewood and North Port. See our Facebook Page.
