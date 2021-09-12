A developer, Poinciana LLC, has requested a change from low density housing to medium density at the corner of Harborview Road and Oakview Drive. If approved, this will cost the (taxpayers) over $200,000!
Let me explain. Poinciana paid $280,000 for this 7.5 acre parcel in 2019. The homeowners have consulted a civil engineer familiar with rezoning this property. He estimates that if it is changed from low density to medium density the value will quadruple, making it worth around $1,000,000 (i.e. $133,000/acre).
When Harborview Road is widened, in 2-5 years, the county will seize about 2.5 acres, and pay the owner “fair market value” ($133,000/acre x 2.5 acres = $332,000). This means that the taxpayers will not only reimburse Ponciana for their original purchase price, but we will also pay them an additional “bonus” of about $50,000.
Ponciana can then sell the property for $1,000,000, put about $800,000 in their pocket, walk away, never turn a shovel, and say “Goodbye suckers, thank you very much for the free land and an $800,000 profit!”
I believe that is taking extremely unfair advantage of the taxpayers of Charlotte County. Why should the taxpayers of Charlotte County enrich a non-resident builder, and give him 6 acres of free land resulting in a profit of about $800,000?
If the commissioners approve this “windfall profit”, it will be a huge slap in the face to every voter in Charlotte County. My message to the commissioners: “Please deny this request for increased density.”
