Editor:
I am one of the victims of the Harborview Road widening project. The scope of this project is way out of line, damaging our lives and our homes.
The biggest issue with Harborview Road is the curve where my home and my two neighbors have homes. We refer to it as dead man's curve. If anything should be done, it would be to straighten out the road so the road would go to the north side.
Last night was another example of how dangerous the curve is. Around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle came flying around the curve, went through my neighbor's front bushes, ruined three boat trailers that were on the far east of the property, damaged a new septic system and got stuck in a tree.
No, let's just imagine the "preferred" plan FDOT is most likely going with.
That car would have hit their house. My neighbor on the west will practically come out his front door and get run over by a car.
The noise level, the pollution from runoff, the dirt: Our lives will be greatly impacted. None of us can sell our homes and move out, as we have no idea if or when this project would take place. We could be tied up for years.
If Charlotte County wants this overblown project, all of us should be offered just compensation for our homes, our inconvenience, moving costs, emotional stress and more. I would like to know who is paying Charlotte County to choose this plan.
Linda Gross
Punta Gorda
