As a concerned resident of Charlotte County I am asking you to please post this letter. Poinciana Builder is requesting a change in the Comprehensive Land Use Plan from low to medium density for property at Harborview Road and Oakview Drive.
The property is 7.48 acres now. The expansion of Harborview will take 1.5 to 2.5 acres. By the time they factor in land lost from the road expansion, required buffer zones, parking for 1.5 vehicles per unit, play area, entrance and the emergency exit on Roland Drive - what room is left for the proposed 74 units?
Are the commissioners going to make us, the taxpayers and voters of Charlotte County reward this developer with our tax dollars for loss of use that never should be approved? Will the developer come back to the zoning department seeking a variance for loss of use after he has been compensated? The developer’s attorney has pointed time and again, that their three-story building won’t be as tall as Tala’s two-story structure. Tala Lake buildings are not 48.48 feet as they stated - they are 26 feet high. Their proposed three-story buildings would be 35 feet high!
This corridor cannot take the added traffic these structures would create. There are no sidewalks, no services within walking distances.
Poinciana says it would not pay him to build at low density. Horton (River Club) does not seem to have a problem with low density!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.