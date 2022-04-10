Where is all the negativity and anger coming from? It seems that “peace” (shalom) is wasted by men, for the benefit of men, who have an insatiable desire for an imaginary power leading them into bondage and the bottomless pit of “self.”
Hard Road Ministries offers fellowship in Christ for all; reborn souls to the churches, a sane, practical Christianity to put right the spiritual and material problems which confront all of us. We have no social distinctions and no spiritual laws but God's Laws. It has a future for every individual, a determination to impress upon our culture that God's plan is the only plan that is workable for the good of the world where “each for all and all for each” is not theoretical fantasy but Christian fact.
We know that every changed life to God is one more step towards putting our world right and every changed life is one more individual set free from man made slavery to Christ given freedom. HRM has workable data for the government, the influential and the thinkers who work in their particular ways for the world. For the general population, in whatever human grade they may be in, HRM has a practical message for their cooperation towards shalom on earth and goodwill towards man. Anger will no longer be in control.
On Resurrection Sunday, April17, we invite all to our annual Sonrise Service at the Bayfront Center, 750 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda starting at 6 a.m. for light breakfast, service at 6:45 a.m. ending 8 a.m.
