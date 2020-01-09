Editor:
The number of letters from Trump supporters seems to be on the decline in this paper recently. However, they continue to lack of any logical arguments (or any details) in their words of support. It rings of simple unquestioning belief and blind following.
Daily, we learn actual facts that expose Trumps’ complete rejection of the council of those advisors which he himself hand picked to surround him for this purpose. He proudly continues to even include a proven white nationalist among them, Stephen Miller. Supporters fail to understand that their unwavering hardcore support of this President makes them all guilty of the failings of the man which are pointed to daily by an informed and thoughtful media worthy of our consideration. Supporters stick with the blow off of “fake news” and continue to accept only their own primary “conservative” news sources like Fox and the like.
So what are the motivations of this crowd? I can only hope that even just a few of these folks writing to your paper might offer up some insight to their reasoning for their blind support for such a clearly damaged human being. Perhaps it is as simple as I think it is – the changes in the integrated nature of our nation's population and being given someone to blame for their own shortcomings and failings.
Jack Osborne
Punta Gorda
