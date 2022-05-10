First let me congratulate you on the word choices made in the Daily Sun. It must be difficult to find derogatory words for conservative ideasand actions and almost impossible to find glorious words for the ideas and actions coming from the White House.
Have been reading the comments about DeSantis in your editorials and letters to the editor and want to be sure I understand what is being said.
It is a bad thing for the governor to stop sex orientation for grades K-3 in the Florida schools?
It is a bad thing for the governor to be against ideology indoctrination in the Florida schools?
It is a bad thing for the governor to support science (biology) in the Florida schools, and fight the big corporate management (taught in our nation's schools) who also deny science and do not believe there is a difference between boys and girls?
It is a bad thing for the governor to lead by fighting the federal government (small letters intentional) trying to control and shut down the nation?
If the answer to these questions is yes, then I suppose the answer to the following questions is also yes.
It is good for the president to destroy our energy independence?
It is good for us to have open borders?
It is good to break the election laws of a state in order to win an election? (Pennsylvania is one)
God, help us because it seems we can’t help ourselves.
