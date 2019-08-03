Editor:
I spent over $2,000 for my green card and I cannot vote. I am not a Republican or Democrat. I have a problem with the Democrats because they want to give illegal immigrants free medical, free accommodations, free food, free driver's licenses, the right to vote, plus many amenities that I am not aware of.
I have a serious problem with this. I pay my way, I pay taxes on everything. My home, my car, insurance, electric and water, any improvements that I deem necessary in my standard of living which I have earned.
My Democrat friends, please tell me how I can join your club and get everything for nothing. Socialism has never worked. Both China and Russia socialist countries are having severe problems with their dictators. That's what socialism is. Watch out for these politicians who are trying to get you to buy this communist crap. They are dishonest. They will tax us out of our pants.
My biggest challenge is to support the veterans. I am not a wealthy person. I was taught early in my life the value of how to manage money. I give my help by supporting people who are in need if I can and sometimes financially, if I can. I earned the right to do this.
Middle income Americans retire with approximately $1,000 a month. They have spent their whole life doing many jobs to live to retirement. You must think the American people are stupid. I hope that when it comes time to vote the American people will remember how low you think their intelligence is. You have no respect for the wonderful American people who love their country and hard work have made this the great country it is.
God bless America and these great and wonderful people (middle class) especially.
The Constitution of this country was written by Christians. Don't ever forget this. God has protected us from evil people. Now it's our turn let them know we have had enough.
Gerry Price
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.