Editor:
Similar to everyone else in Charlotte County and the nation I spent the last 3-4 weeks in the COVID vaccine registration appointment derby. While the registration process has had some early hiccups, it seems that part is improving.
I’m writing to compliment and thank the Charlotte Department of Health on how they are completing the vaccinations at Harold Park. I received a call to schedule my appointment on Monday and after a few screening questions I was scheduled for Friday morning. There were plenty of people there to staff the site and they all did their job, very well-informed and professionally, checking my paperwork and ID etc.
There were eight or so “vaccination stations” set up and fully staffed. They were extremely cordial, friendly and professional! I thanked all of them for being there and doing what they were doing. One of the ladies told me that she was doing it so we could all get back to a more normal life. While we were chatting, she gave me my shot so fast and efficiently that I didn’t even feel it!
After that I was guided to a waiting area to see if I had any reaction to the shot. After 15 minutes I was given a slip of paper with a web address on it to schedule my second dose. Also, my COVID vaccination card had the specific second dose date. Again, thanks to the people on phones and the staff at the park for a great job!
Michael Jensen
Port Charlotte
