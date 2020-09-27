Editor:
This election is about not only president, but vice president. With both presidential candidates older, there’s a very good chance the vice president will become president. Let’s examine:
Pence: experienced, capable, loved by his home state.
Harris: possibly “slept” her way to the top by “girl friending” California’s top political kingmaker. Kept getting appointed to higher and higher positions by him with higher and higher pay - while actually keeping all of her old salaries as well (multiples) thus cheating the taxpayers of California. Was this illegal? Yes! But no charges were ever brought against her.
While she was top prosecutor she put dozens of drug dealers in prison, while (by her own admission) she was taking drugs herself. Can we say hypocrite? What an outstanding president she will be, both at home and abroad.
What has happened to our country? God help the United States of America.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
