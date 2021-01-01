Editor:
Tis the time when it’s customary to make predictions about the upcoming year. Soon (2021) we will all have a new president and vice president. Well, at least for a while. I predict that by January 2022 Joe Biden, either because of health or Hunter, will no longer be our president. Joe will be forced to step aside and Kamala Harris will assume command.
You remember her. She is the woman who early on dropped out of the Democratic primary due to such poor acceptance. She garnered less than 5% of her party’s votes and wisely, and strategically, called it quits. Thus 100% of you “Trumpsters,” none of whom voted for Biden/Harris, and you 95% of the Democrats who didn’t support Kamala in your party primary, will all be using the phrase “Madame President” when addressing the new POTUS. By early 2022 our country will be led by this very liberal lady. Expect her closest sidekick and advisor to be Bernie Sanders, who is a declared “independent” but is in reality a confirmed communist. Think massive government control.
Next prediction: by 2024 Americans will see how the Harris White Hhouse has destroyed our country and Donald Trump or someone similar will be a shoe-in.
What are your predictions? Where do you think our country will be after a year of this new administration? Where will the economy be? Immigration? Health care? Civil unrest? Military preparedness? Foreign relations? First and Second Amendment rights? Are you as troubled as I am?
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
