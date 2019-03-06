Editor:
What an education the public is getting nowadays with Congress/Senate hearings being televised in totality. The first fact that was learned that the crossing of the aisle only happens to take a swing at the other side. I almost consider it a hate crime in the definition of today’s standards. If the participants asking the questions were to be working in the private sector they wouldn’t last a week on the job because it would be offensive and they would be brought to human resources for their behavior.
Why is so much time wasted in these hearings to accomplish little or nothing for the people, the ones who elect them? So disheartening to see this displayed for the entire population. We have no choice as all the TV networks broadcast it. Whatever happen to CSPAN and CSPAN1 to televise these things? I imagine the viewership was way too low to justify the station.
I hope the government gets back on track for the people. Whatever happened to the "Do Not Call" list to stop unwanted calls from salespeople?
I hope the networks review their ratings of people watching these hearings and hopefully don’t skip airing top shows like "The Price is Right."
Peter Thibeault
Punta Gorda
