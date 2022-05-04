When did it began? What am I talking about? Well, the pure hate by the Right against the Left. Some say it started with the 2016 election of Trump, and they would be somewhat right, but in my opinion he only fueled an already existing fire that was started back in 2008 when Obama was elected president, and white Republican men could not swallow the fact that a Black man whose ancestries were slaves (and Obama was only half Black, as his mother was white) was now the POTUS and that’s when it really began.
Up until that point the relation between the two political parties were what I would call “standoffish”, but would at least listen to what each other said and go from there. Now however, it’s the Right's way or the highway.
“Some will say” (Trump’s favorite saying that he uses to verify one of his many outlandish claims or lies) that the Left is guilty of the same thing. But let me remind you nobody on the Left is saying the things coming out of the mouths of Marjorie Green, Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson, Mark Meadows. Matt Gaetz, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Kevin McCarthy, and Tom Cotton about their underlying support of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, that January 6th was no big deal and many were encouraging Trump to use Marshal Law to reverse Biden’s victory in 2020.
