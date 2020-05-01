Editor:
Whether you are a Republican or Democrat or Independent voter, you should be outraged by the letter to the editor published in Saturday’s (April 25) paper. About half of the registered voters in Charlotte County alone are Republican, yet the Charlotte Sun published a letter where they and many others (not Republican) who support their President were referred as “deplorable, despicable, liars.” This is nothing but hate speech, which should not be published anywhere. Facebook would have taken it down.
Much of what was written in the letter was exaggerated or outright wrong, e.g. “the President has been denying the pandemic since December” – what? Why would the Sun, our local community paper publish such material. I understand “freedom of speech” and obviously as an American support it with all my heart and mind, but when it comes to inciting hate or worse, I deny this right. I also support “freedom of the press,” I was educated as a journalist. But, no one has the right to this kind of speech, and I chastise the paper for publishing it. Perhaps this was a planted letter by someone who wants to sow the seeds of hate among us. It certainly read that way.
And to all letter writers, speak your opinion yes, but not like this. You are entitled to say what you think, but not to speak vilely of your neighbors and fellow citizens. Let’s keep our dialog going, but keep it respectful. We are all in this together. In the end I would hope we are still all one nation under God.
Theresa Murtha
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.