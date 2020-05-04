Editor:
Hate is an all consuming virus which attacks one's ability to reason, causing more mental and physical harm to the "hater."
But on the brighter side, President Trump and his followers have given these people targets to focus their hate for anything that goes wrong in their lives. His followers are the silent majority and we will give the haters four more years of blaming for your own inadequacies. enjoy!
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
