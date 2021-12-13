Sadly America is not at present the United States of America where for almost 250 years, political differences did not interfere with a unified America, which we are now experiencing. What are the reasons for this divide?
On the left we have more or less liberal thinkers, while on the right there are conservatives who have seemed to have mutated into the extreme. While Democrats succeeded in passing the infrastructure bill which benefits all Americans, only 13 Republicans voted for it, and because they did, they are being vilified for it. Why?
This is a much needed plan for rebuilding our roads bridges, flood management, clean water, etc. Also passing in the House by Democrats only, the social, climate bill, for parents, seniors, children, and workers of America. It seems conservative Republicans have become anti-Democracy to the point of even supporting the overthrow of our government and constitution!
This kind of extremism has been seen before — Nazi Germany. There is no place for hatred anywhere, especially in our Congress. But they should heed this: Hatred destroys from within those who harbor it. “This country was founded by the words: “All men are created equal.” Keeping that in mind, let’s all give an act of kindness to others today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.