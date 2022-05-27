Editor:

In a democratic society, citizens should always be ready to discuss, debate, and argue issues of the state. They should always be looking for facts, listening to facts, and deciding with facts. Honesty and truth should always be the guiding factor in all of this because we, the people, are always looking for the best solution for all of us.

I am not naïve enough to believe that it always works that way, it hasn't and it will not. There will be cracks and even breaks in the process, but we should always be working towards "what is best for the community as a whole" and not "what is best for me."

This morning, I read a Letter to the Editor where the author was attacking the President and the Democrats and at every turn of his opinion he used false and outright lies to support his angry tirade.

It takes two or more opinions, ideas, and insights to establish good discourse. This makes good democratic governing.


However, today, one party is desperately trying to find solutions for the problems our country is facing, while the other is seeking only to hold power and is using lies, hatred, and fear to achieve its goal.

The problem is that there are two political parties. One is working hard to fix the problems facing us and the other is trying to fix the problems that go bump in the night.

Paul Platt

Punta Gorda

