Editor:
Have you ever passed the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center on Burnt Store Road and wondered what the center, known as CHEC was all about?
According to its website, “CHEC, a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation, founded in 1987, has been providing environmental education, recreation, environmental research and conservation lands management services to the citizens and visitors of the greater Charlotte Harbor area.” In 2014, to me as one of many senior newcomers to Florida, that meant that I could visit the park and hike the trails on my own or with a guide to learn about the flora and fauna of southwest Florida. Wonderful!
The education piece means so much more. One of the most important programs offered by CHEC from its founding is the fourth grade program, which provides an educational hike and boat tour to each fourth grade student from the Charlotte County School System. (1,056 students according to the Charlotte County Schools website).
CHEC has the good fortune of having Becky Facer, programs coordinator at the helm of this program. She came to CHEC in 2016 after serving as environmental education programs manager at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta. Not only does she provide programs for fourth graders during the school year, she runs comprehensive summer camps for children aged 6-12 focusing on a different topic for each of the four weeks.
Little Explorer programs for preschool children and wading trips are among the additional programs she conducts. In addition to her responsibilities in education, she coordinates dozens of volunteers.
Becky performs all her duties with grace, enthusiasm, intelligence, caring and dedication. You can tell that she absolutely loves what she is doing. Becky is an asset to the community.
Janet Cheeseman
Punta Gorda
