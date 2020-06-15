Editor:

I was thrilled with President Trump's declaration on May 22 that houses of worship were essential and needed to open.

He rightfully chastised the governors who banned public worship but allowed abortion clinics to be open. Talk about morals, you can't get any more immoral than stopping the heartbeat of an innocent, defenseless child.

Cheers to our president and jeers to those immoral governors.

John G. Mulholland

Port Charlotte

