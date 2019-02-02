Editor:
Here is a novel idea about building a wall (or other barrier) at our southern border. Why don’t we ask the people who are in charge of protecting the border instead of the grandstanding Washington politicians?
We ask the military for advice regarding military matters; we ask other experts for advice in areas of their expertise, so why aren’t we listening to those charged with the task of protecting our borders for their advice, and more importantly why don’t we listen to them?
I would venture to say they would not consider a physical barrier either ineffective or immoral as some on the left have characterized the wall.
One must ask oneself, why is that? Why are we not doing the most logical thing about deciding what, if anything, we need and where we need it?
Frank Lugo
Englewood
