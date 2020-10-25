Editor:
Has it been that long that we have forgotten the pictures of refrigerator trucks and fork lifts managing the body bags of loved-ones that succumbed to Covid 19 when the morgues and funeral homes were overwhelmed? That sight should still have a profound impact.
We could still return to those days. All it would take in our paradise of southwest Florida is a disregard for established standards we now understand and should accept. It’s not over and won’t be for many months at best. It really is small inconveniences you’re being asked to embrace that will shorten this terrible period and perhaps save lives. It’s not over, until it’s truly over. No more refrigerator trucks please.
Gary Skillicorn
Punta Gorda
