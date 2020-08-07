Editor:
Like perhaps no other time in American history, it behooves all patriotic Americans, no matter from which political party, to review, comprehend, and support the checks and balances system that our republic is based upon. Many Americans, including federal, state, and local office holders, presently find it difficult to accept or may even ignore the United States Constitution’s Separation of Powers doctrine.
We Americans are so very lucky to have a constitutional document that takes into account our differences, but at the same time provides structure for Executive, Legislative and Judicial discourse and debate. I realize that it may require time and lots of effort and compromise, beginning with knowledgeable ballot choices in November that will uphold our checks and balances system of government. We need to have America to again uphold its prestige and leadership among world countries.
I am proud that between my wife and I we have served over 100 years as educators and classroom volunteers mostly here in Charlotte County. Every morning of those 100 years we recited our Pledge to America. If you may have forgotten the words of the pledge, I suggest a quick Google search.
Robert Burke
Punta Gorda
