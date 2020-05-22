Editor:

I would like to give a great praise to Vasani owners and their staff! I and several others I know, have attended their parking lot shows and they are so much fun. It is so wonderful that they really thought “outside the box” for sure.

The way they control the parking is a space between each car so you may sit there in your chairs, have tables, eat and dance. We attended the Elvis Impersonator show. He and his band were phenomenal and I highly recommend them to anyone.

Wait staff did an impressive job bringing food and drinks. I hope they will continue this unique idea! Thank you Vasini’s.

Linda Warner

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments