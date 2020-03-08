Editor:
This session, House members have turned a blind eye to comprehensive, evidence-based policies that would protect young people amid the growing youth tobacco epidemic by advancing HB 7089.
HB 7089 falls short of the life-saving policy needed to truly protect Florida’s kids from a lifetime of addiction.
The truth is weak legislation like HB 7089 actually benefits the tobacco industry’s bottom line by establishing loose definitions for tobacco products that obscure them from other tobacco control laws, failing to truly restrict sales to youth.
As a mother and grandmother, I refuse to stay quiet on faux, misleading action put forth by the tobacco industry. Failure to pass proven policies gives the false impression that work is done and brings us no closer to reducing tobacco’s deadly toll in our state.
If HB 7089 is enacted, the tobacco industry and their allies will continue on their mission to addict new users to their deadly products. More than 270,000 children currently under 18 alive in Florida will ultimately die prematurely from smoking.
Vote to truly protect Florida youth and oppose HB 7089. As youth tobacco use continues to grow, so does the need to pass comprehensive, evidence-based legislation that really works.
Our state can’t afford to take steps backward.
Maryanne Bolduc
Englewood
