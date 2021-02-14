Editor:
As a Fawcett Memorial Hospital RN, I have firsthand knowledge of the deteriorating conditions at my hospital. Union nurses are striving for better safety practices that will allow nurses to better care for our patients and save lives in our community. We want our patients to be safe, feel secure, and trust they will be taken care of.\
The vision nurses have is not the same as the hospital’s. Our visions can’t be the same when HCA recently posted record profits of nearly $3.8 billion in 2020, all while Fawcett nurses continuously struggle to find life-saving equipment, have dangerous patient loads, and fight for safer working conditions during a pandemic. HCA corporate policy limits local management’s ability to correct staffing, PPE, and equipment shortages.
Nurses love the outpouring support we receive from the community. Patients often don’t see or hear the problems nurses face every day while caring for our patients, because we don’t want to cause patient anxiety. Our patients feel it though when having to wait an excessive time to use the bathroom, have a medication run late, and have call lights go unanswered.
HCA needs to put patients over profits and listen to nurses demands to improve patient care. Instead of improved staffing and working equipment HCA has announced that it has authorized a $6 billion share buy back. If the company buys back these shares, company executives stand to make millions while patients in our community do not get the care they deserve.
Valerie Jean
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.