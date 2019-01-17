Editor:
In Trump's own words (The Mexicans will pay for the wall). The Mexicans refused.
Then he said (The American people will pay for the wall). The Republican House and Senate refused. Then he said (The Democrats will pay for the wall.) They refused.
Then he said (If the Democrats don't pay for the wall I will be proud to do a Trump shutdown and I will not hold them responsible). Trump shut the government down. Still, they refused.
Trump said (It's the Democrats fault). The Democrats passed bills to open the government and Mitch McConnell refused to bring them to a vote and put them on Trumps desk.
Now, Trump and Mcconnell are responsible for putting 800,000 government workers out of work over Trumps wall. Someone needs to tell them that a wall will not keep the Mexican, Guatemalan or Honduran women and children out.
Nor will it stop the Russians. Oh, that's right, they are already here. They drove down Pennsylvanian avenue and made a right. They never turn left because 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., along with Trump, are on the right.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
