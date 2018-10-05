Editor:
Are we heading to dictatorship or autocracy?
Reading the Atlantic Magazine's "Democracy Dying" issue raises the question has become if democracy can survive here. As the Atlantic noted: ”This administration has produced so many crazy moments -- who can keep an eye on the odometer?"
That was seen in Trump’s meetings at the U.N. where he was first laughed at about his first two years as he noted he produced so much more than other predecessors. Really, I thought FDR had a hectic 20 months with programs that put America to work, and pushed reforms for Social Security.
As Lincoln noted in his "house divided" speech: "If we could first know where we are, and wither we are tending, we could better judge what to do, and how to do it.”
First let me note that Trump at the U.N. was not a home run, as it was painful, and his crazy press conference afterward was simply silly and, again, crazy. Many readers won’t accept that, but, as we view this mess, we note that an assistant attorney general might resign, and will Mueller finish this? There is, however, not certainty that the Democrats can change the path of democracy to autocracy. Sadly interest groups with big pockets hold the day.
Ethics violations hit Trump and his family, as well as the Cabinet, and the rule of law is trampled. Some, if not many, will disagree with these statements, but we look ahead with anxious views on our democracy, do we?
Bill Weightman
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.